Florida Auction Network LLC holds surplus auction

By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to buy an armored vehicle or maybe even a semi?

Well if you answered yes, you were probably at the surplus auction on Saturday morning.

Florida Auction Network LLC held an auction showcasing several vehicles and items from several law enforcement agencies in the nearby area.

Items from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, City of Panama City Beach, City of Springfield, were available to whoever made the highest bid.

All proceeds earned from today’s event will go directly into the local community.

”All the money stays right here local. I’m a local businessman, the money I make I spend right here in Bay County as well. The local agencies get their money, it’s going right back into providing more and better services for our citizens,” Jon Sewell, Florida Auction Network LLC Owner and Auctioneer said.

For those not able to make Saturday’s auction, you can visit their online auction, and click on the online auction tab.

Every month they will have three to four thousand lots online, all month long.

