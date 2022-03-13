Magnolia Hills family recalls struggles of week after wildfire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than a thousand homes were evacuated in Bay County this past week because of the wildfires.

As these families were cleared to return home, it was emotional.

It’s a place the Rivera family calls home. But a week ago, they didn’t know if their house would still be standing.

“It’s a little emotional,” Magnolia Hills Resident Wandi Rivera said.

Emotional, and a bit terrifying, as the fire scorched the backyard of the family’s Magnolia Hills home.

“We’re very blessed that our house is okay,” Wandi’s daughter Elizabeth Rivera said.

With the turn of a knob, another reminder of what could’ve been worse.

“This is what I see when I come back here and look and this is what we’re going to see when we come back here in the back,” said Wandi.

Walking outside of Rivera’s house, you could see just how close the fire really came, the siding even damaged. Just a few feet over, the neighbor’s house is completely gone. Inside, a living room window once used for views, now a constant reminder of the loss of their neighbor’s home.

“I used to sit there to watch TV and now I sit here,” said Wandi.

And places they used to sleep, now filled with the smell of smoke.

“We’re sleeping over here in our semi-dining room because the smell is so bad in our bedroom,” said Wandi.

For 14-year-old Elizabeth, it all seems like a bad dream.

“Seeing my friends going through the same thing because they also live in the neighborhood, it was a very stressful time.”

The family is now taking it one step at a time.

“Trying to get back to normal, I would say we take it day by day. You just, I’m sorry I need a minute,” said Wandi.

A minute of grief as she recalls all they’ve been through.

“You’re just so grateful that you have your home, that nothing happened to us. But we’re so sad for them also,” said Wandi.

A sadness that will likely remain for a while.

The Rivera family was able to return to their home on Monday when evacuation orders were lifted. According to the Florida Forest Service, the Adkins Avenue fire is now 95% contained.

