Neighbors donate thousands of dollars to two families that lost homes in the wildfire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A caravan of caring neighbors lined the streets of Magnolia Hills Neighborhood collected money for the Shuman and Wilkie families who lost everything when a wildfire destroyed their homes.

“It’s just a vision I had,” Troy Brown, the event organizer said. “Same thing I had during Hurricane Michael. This community came together. We helped each other.”

Brown is just one of the neighbors who helped organize this effort. Driving through the streets hoping that to provide some relief.

“Just seeing this many people help, it makes me feel a little bit of joy inside instead of complete sadness, Jess and Randall Shuman, family members, said.

Every homeowner in the Magnolia Hills Neighborhood NewsChannel 7 spoke with said they feel for the two families that lost everything.

“There’s no words or appreciation, it’s been a rough week,” Paul and Laurie Shuman, fire victims, said.

A rough week was made a little brighter by their neighbors.

“We couldn’t have gotten where we are even a week later without everybody here,” Jackie and Rick Wilkie, fire victims, said.

A community working together to show love to those who need it most.

“To know people in this community are behind the Shuman and the Wilkie family just makes me feel good,” Brown said.

This community raised more than $7,000 on Saturday for the two families.

“This is fantastic, this is great. I never expected this,” Paul Shuman said.

“There are no amount of thanks we have that we can give to everyone here,” Jackie Wilkie said.

Saturday’s donation was a surprise to both families and the money was split evenly between the two.

