Be active in your very own home!

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may be PI day, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a fun workout in the comfort of our own homes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is still the number one leading cause of death in the U.S.

Exercise is one way of keeping your heart healthy and active. Regular exercise every week can help manage or prevent many health problems and concerns, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression, and others.

Matt Morse at the Sweat Shack gives us some ideas for working out at home.

“For me, it’s make it fun,” Morse said.

Whether you do lunges, air squats, steps, or many other things, workouts can be fun and healthy for your everyday lifestyle.

