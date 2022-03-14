Advertisement

Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization

The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin, President Biden said Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Biden discussed the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and economic recovery.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Susan Rice, director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also spoke at the event Monday.

The National League of Cities is a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 2,000 cities across the country.

The stated mission of the 90-year-old organization is to “strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.”

The Congressional City Conference is being held through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Auction Network LLC held an auction showcasing several vehicles and items from several...
Florida Auction Network LLC holds surplus auction
We’re just eleven days into March, and already the Panama City Beach Police have had to crack...
Panama City Beach Police cracking down on alcohol on the beach
A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring
As of 5:03 Saturday afternoon, Florida Forest Service says the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is...
Chief of Emergency Services gives update on Bay County Wildfires
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Walton County spring break regulations

Latest News

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
Ronnie Taylor is facing multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine (more than...
Deputies: Meth, “date rape drug” found in car after chase
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks