Community Recovery Center opens for wildfire and tornado victims.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Moving on, is a goal for many Bay County residents after the last two weeks. This is why Rebuild Bay County has opened up a Community Recovery Center to help both tornado and wildfire victims.

“Everyone’s situation is different and we do not want to try to predict what that is,” Donna Pilson, Rebuild Bay County Executive Director, said. “That is why we are encouraging those survivors to come in and let us know what impacts they may have had.”

Including if you evacuated your home during the fire and returned to it smelling like smoke.

“If you are back into your homes and you are smelling smoke there is probably something going on,” Pilson said. “So come see us so that we can talk through that and what that impact is and what resources may be available to you to be able to address that.”

In addition, they also may be able to assist you with a reimbursement if you had to evacuate your home during the fires.

Also, another aspect the center provides is tools to get through going through a natural disaster.

“It affects everybody and it affects everybody differently,” Katie Zimpfer, from Northwest Florida Health, said.

For Zimpfer helping out victims now has allowed her to come full circle. Just three years ago she was sitting on the other side of the table receiving help after Hurricane Michael had her displaced for 14 months.

“I am not able to give them money or anything like that but one thing I can do for them is to give them some tips on recovery, what can they expect from their children, and how they can take care of themselves,” Zimpfer said.

For the Shuman family, who lost their home in the Adkins Avenue Wildfire, they are just hoping for a foot in the right direction to move forward.

“What are the next steps forward? We do not know everything that is available to us and like I said we have not had a whole lot of time to think about that,” Paul Shuman, fire victim, said.

If you would like to donate to those affected by the wildfires or tornado, Rebuild Bay County is accepting monetary donations.

The Community Recovery Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A.D. Harris Learning Center, located at 819 E. 11th St., Panama City. You can also call the CRC beginning Monday at 850-319-1298.

