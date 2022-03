PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chilly weather this spring break may have the kids opting for indoor activities.

Pinspiration Panama City Beach has crafts kids can enjoy in the art studio or take home and make themselves.

To see hear more about what crafts kids can enjoy this week and beyond, you can watch the full segment above.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.