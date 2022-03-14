Deputies: Meth, “date rape drug” found in car after chase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after deputies say they found meth and the “date rape drug” inside his vehicle.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Monday they were led on a short chase by Ronnie Taylor, 52. They say during the chase, they saw Taylor throw a bag out the car. Investigators recovered it and say it was 378.8 grams of meth.

They say when they stopped Taylor’s car and searched it, they found more meth inside, 27.5 grams, and 107.1 grams of 1, 4-butanediol, which has similar properties to GHB, often referred to as “scoop” or the “date rape drug.”

Investigators say Taylor was found to have 406.3 grams of meth, an amount that exceeds the threshold of trafficking in methamphetamine per Florida State Statutes.

Taylor was arrested and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 200 grams), possession of 1, 4-butanediol, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

