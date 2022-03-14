Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds increasing in our skies. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions for the day ahead.

Temperatures are still chilly this morning as we get started in the 30s and 40s. We’ll want the jackets to start the day.

However, be sure that outer layer is something that can easily be shed as we warm up pleasantly into the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon warm up to near 70 degrees for a pleasant and seasonal feel.

Clouds are increasing in our skies today, not enough to block out the sun. But they’re coming from a developing area of low pressure out of the Plains.

We’ll see this next system bring rain chances back to the forecast for tomorrow. Rain will be likely for much of the day on Tuesday, and even string out a few showers into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain pleasant despite the system moving through. In fact, after tomorrow’s highs stay in the upper 60s near 70, we’ll see our highs warm further into the low to mid 70s this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly sunny with pleasant highs reaching up to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has likely rain chances for the day on Tuesday with a few lingering into early Wednesday.

