Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes...
Man facing misdemeanor charges in connection with Adkins Avenue Fire
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Walton County spring break regulations
Ronnie Taylor is facing multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine (more than...
Deputies: Meth, “date rape drug” found in car after chase

Latest News

A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Rain chances will decrease tonight w/sun returning Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will decrease tonight w/sun returning Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices