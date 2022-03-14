Search for missing elderly man in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly man in the Freeport area Monday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Charlie Bishop, 80, near his home on Aman Road in Freeport. They say Bishop was last heard from Sunday evening. They say he does not have a vehicle and left his phone at his home. It’s believed he walked away from his home.

They say there is a large wooded area around Bishop’s property. Walton Correctional K9 Team and the sheriff’s office’s K9 Team are searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

