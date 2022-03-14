Advertisement

Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized

Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized more than half a pound of fentanyl.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges and another is wanted after more than half a pound of fentanyl was seized in Bay County.

We’re told the Special Investigations Division of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted a controlled narcotics operation in Springfield in February. They say this operation led to two arrests, an arrest warrant for a third person, and more than half a pound of powder fentanyl seized.

Christopher Sage, 32, of Panama City, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amber Day, 34, of Panama City is charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is a mugshot of Johnny Allen III from 2017. Investigators say they believe he is wearing shoulder-length dreads now.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Johnn Allen III is wanted for trafficking in fentanyl, tampering with evidence, resisting officers without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at 850-747-4700.

