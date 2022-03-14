Advertisement

Walton County spring break regulations

Walton County spring break
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The chilly temperatures in Santa Rosa Beach didn’t spring breakers from having a good time over the weekend.

“Yea, we’re much more grateful to be here,” college student Alana Zarlinski said. “We’re having a good girls’ trip. We don’t need anybody else.”

Walton County follows different ordinances than Panama City Beach, which means drinking is permitted on the sandy beach as long as you’re of legal drinking age and don’t consume alcohol from a glass container.

“Oh, it’s so much better,” Zarlinski said.

“It’s the best thing you can imagine,” college student Claire Esslinger said. “We’re used to dark weather and this is perfect. Perfect drinking weather.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s office says college students aren’t usually the main demographic to get in trouble in the area.

“So what we’re seeing is those high-school-aged kids that are coming with families and are potentially creating issues,” Captain Dustin Cosson, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said. “If they’re engaged in anything that’s illegal, you know, drinking, house parties, things like that.”

Cosson said the sheriff’s office is equipped with additional resources this year just in case things get out of hand.

“We’re definitely more mobile this year so we’ll be moving around the command post if needed,” Cosson added.

While everyone is encouraged to have a good time, law enforcement officials said following the law is still the main priority.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re just eleven days into March, and already the Panama City Beach Police have had to crack...
Panama City Beach Police cracking down on alcohol on the beach
Panama City Police say more than 190 pounds of marijuana seized after it was sent in the mail.
More than 190 pounds of marijuana confiscated in Panama City
Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Florida Auction Network LLC held an auction showcasing several vehicles and items from several...
Florida Auction Network LLC holds surplus auction
L to R: Anyssah Williams, Payton Downs
Two women arrested after fight leads to shots fired

Latest News

A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring
Sunday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Florida Auction Network LLC held an auction showcasing several vehicles and items from several...
Florida Auction Network LLC holds surplus auction
It's a place the Rivera family calls home. but a week ago, they didn't know if their house...
Magnolia Hills family recalls struggles of week after wildfire