Walton County spring break regulations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The chilly temperatures in Santa Rosa Beach didn’t spring breakers from having a good time over the weekend.

“Yea, we’re much more grateful to be here,” college student Alana Zarlinski said. “We’re having a good girls’ trip. We don’t need anybody else.”

Walton County follows different ordinances than Panama City Beach, which means drinking is permitted on the sandy beach as long as you’re of legal drinking age and don’t consume alcohol from a glass container.

“Oh, it’s so much better,” Zarlinski said.

“It’s the best thing you can imagine,” college student Claire Esslinger said. “We’re used to dark weather and this is perfect. Perfect drinking weather.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s office says college students aren’t usually the main demographic to get in trouble in the area.

“So what we’re seeing is those high-school-aged kids that are coming with families and are potentially creating issues,” Captain Dustin Cosson, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said. “If they’re engaged in anything that’s illegal, you know, drinking, house parties, things like that.”

Cosson said the sheriff’s office is equipped with additional resources this year just in case things get out of hand.

“We’re definitely more mobile this year so we’ll be moving around the command post if needed,” Cosson added.

While everyone is encouraged to have a good time, law enforcement officials said following the law is still the main priority.

