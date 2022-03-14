Advertisement

Washington County to build ‘safe rooms’ for first responders

One of the safe rooms will be built at the EOC in Wausau.
One of the safe rooms will be built at the EOC in Wausau.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When tragedy strikes, most people run the other way. However, first responders, like EOC officials, Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS, can’t do that.

“Those particular agencies like us are there 24/7 in an emergency situation,” Public Safety Director Lynne Abel said.

Now, using $900,000 of hazard mitigation money from FEMA, those first responders will have somewhere to go to stay safe: a safe room.

Three safe rooms will be built. One at the EOC in Wausau, one at the Sheriff’s Office and one at the EMS headquarters.

Officials say these new safe rooms will be about 850 square feet and able hold about 20 people at once.

“It’s going to be built so we can be there for 24 hours,” Abel said.

They say the building will be able to withstand up to 200 mile per hour winds, which many in the Panhandle have seen before.

“Particularly in a situation like Hurricane Michael,” Abel said. “The winds were so strong and we were here at the EOC.”

We’re told building these safe rooms is necessary to keep first responders safe, so they can keep all of Washington County safe.

