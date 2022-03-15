Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Washington County couple is behind bars after they allegedly allowed four children to use drugs.

Washington County Investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month to check out a residence on Wild Rose Lane in Chipley, after children had disclosed they had smoked marijuana with the couple.

Upon arrival at the residence, Washington County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Kristina Marie Sullivan, 30, and Robert Francis Sullivan, 26.

After further investigation, it was determined the Sullivans prepared drugs and allowed the children to use drugs on several occasions.

The Sullivans were arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect.

