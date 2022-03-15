Advertisement

Bay County applying for World War II recognition

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners voted Tuesday to apply to have our area recognized for our history with World War II.

The United States National Parks Service started an American World War II Heritage City Program, recognizing the historic importance of the United States’ involvement. That’s where Bay County comes in. Tyndall Air Force base played a role in World War II when it was a gunnery school.

“You know there used to be gun turrets out at St. Andrews State Park and all of the training that went on out at Tyndall. It continues today, they were training pilots back then for World War II just like they are training pilots today,” Commissioner Tommy Hamm said.

Hamm said currently Florida does not have any counties or cities with this honor.

