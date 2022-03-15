Bay County Sheriff re-appointed by Governor Desantis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Being a part of the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is considered a great honor. Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis re-appointed a familiar face to the board: Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

The sheriff said the governor appoints 19 members from across the state. The commission develops certification training and discipline standards for the state’s law enforcement and correctional officers. Ford said there are about 80,000 law enforcement and correctional officers in the state who have to abide by these standards. But most important, he said the board sits over the disciplinary process for officers who break the law.

For the last two years, Ford has been elected the chairman of this board. In that role, he said he develops the agenda and runs the meetings.

“It’s very important for our profession that we hold ourselves accountable and we have the best possible training standards and we’re getting the right people in the jobs. So, it’s really an honor to represent the profession on this board. This will be my second four-year term and was just honored that the governor would allow me to continue to serve,” said Ford.

Ford said the board meets every quarter. In 2021, he said the commission heard about 500 disciplinary cases, more than half ended in revocation.

His new four-year term should start in August.

