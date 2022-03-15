Bay County’s budget could be impacted by growing gas prices

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County residents aren’t the only ones who feel the sting at the gas pump.

Bay County vehicles are also dealing with these price increases, which could affect the county’s budget.

“It could; we’ll see at the end of the year if they stay this high,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

The steep gas prices could hit local taxpayers even harder since Bryant said the county relies on the gas tax for revenue.

If there are fewer cars on the road, there’s less money the county has for its budget.

“With the increased gas prices, it hurts us just like it does the citizens out there,” Bryant said.

However, Bryant stressed Bay County Commissioners have made a concerted effort to keep taxes low in the area.

“We’re kind of in a wait and see to see how long these prices stay at this level,” Bryant said.

Bay County’s vehicle fleet consists of both gasoline and diesel cars.

The price of gas isn’t expected to decrease substantially anytime soon.

