Beau Johnson talks about his decision to leave Blountstown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Blountstown is losing it’s head football coach and Athletic Director in a couple of weeks. Beau Johnson telling me Monday the decision to depart from the school was certainly not an easy one!

That and some more thoughts from outgoing Blountstown head football coach and A. D. coming during a zoom call we shared Monday afternoon.

The coach handing in his resignation Friday after serving as head football coach there the last four seasons. That so he could move back north to his native Georgia and take an assistant coaching job at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia. That’s about three and half hours to the east northeast of Blountstown. Monday I was able to visit with coach Johnson about this move, and he says while the pay and benefits are a little better back in Georgia, even as an assistant coach, the driving factor was some health issues the 45 year old coach has been having, and how that affected his ability to do the job!

“I’m getting a little older, I’m getting a little tired.” Johnson told me. “And these kids deserve your absolute best every day. And I really, truly feel like we have the chance to compete for another state championship here in the next couple of years. And I really think they deserve the best shot at it. And I think that having some health issues and things. I just felt like it was a good time to step back and take a little different role and be a position coach. And enjoy being a daddy and husband. So it was a really tough decision, but I think it was the best decision.”

Johnson’s four years with the Tigers very successful, 34-and 10, with playoff appearances each season. In 2019 he led the Tigers to the 1A state title game. He says though whoever succeeds him, should be able to continue winning, because as Beau puts it, this wasn’t about him!

“I’m fixing to be a distant memory here.” Beau said. “You take a bucket of water and stick your arm in there, and yank it out. And watch how fast that hole fills up. And that’s how much you’re going to be missed here as the head football coach. So this train’s gonna keep on chewing. They’re fixing to lift weights, they’re fixing to get after it, they’re going to be physical, they’re going to play defense. They’re going to hire a real smart person, that’s probably smarter than I am, to come in here. And they’re going to keep winning and do what Blountstown does. I’m gonna be their biggest fan.”

Coach Johnson went on to say this about what he told his players while informing them of his decision to leave.

“It was emotional but at the same time I just challenged them, hey go win it. Instead of being your head coach I’m going to be a big fan. I told them, and this is the honest to God truth, I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m going to a local store before I get moved off and I’m going to buy a cigar. And I’m going to shelf that thing. And when Blountstown finally wins that state championship that they deserve, coach Beau and his family is gonna cut the music up, and we’re going to around us a campfire in the back yard, and I’m going to smoke that cigar!”

Coach Johnson says for the next couple of weeks he will continue coaching the off season program, especially in the weight room. And he’s spending time to make it so the next coach that comes in will be able to find all the files, all the film he needs, rather easily.

