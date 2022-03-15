Man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man convicted of attempted murder will spend decades behind bars.

Tuesday, Adriane Melanson, 22, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Under Florida’s “10-20-Life” law, Melanson will serve the first 20 years day-for-day.

In April 2020, Panama City Police responded to a home on Spring Avenue in reference to a discharged gun. Prosecutors argued Melanson pulled out a gun and tried to rob the homeowner. He fired multiple rounds inside and outside the home. Children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

At the beginning of March, a jury took less than 45 minutes to find Melanson guilty of attempted felony murder, burglary with discharge of a firearm, and shooting into a building.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.