Mercy Chefs feed others during tough times

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People hope disasters never come upon them, but sometimes that is out of their control.

Natural disasters have unfortunately heavily affected our area here in the panhandle, that was when one local chef took it upon himself to not only help our area but as many areas as he could.

Chris Caton and his wife Emily are the owners and operators of the Callaway Beef O’ Brady’s and have been since 2009. They volunteered with Mercy Chefs in 2019 after Hurricane Michael swept through the panhandle.

“I started with them after a year after Hurricane Michael,” Caton said. “They were down the road at Oscar Patterson.”

Mercy Chefs is a disaster relief nonprofit organization that feeds people after tragedy hits their area. Chris serves as the Management Deployment Chef for Mercy Chefs, helping people all over.

“I’ve been to actual seven different states since then and for the last almost two years now,” Caton said.

Chris hopes to keep helping others in their time of need.

“Going through Hurricane Michael, just experiencing that trauma,” Caton said. “I just love to give back and help out with disaster relief in any way I can. And usually that involves a hot meal.”

Founder Chef Gary LeBlanc was in Katrina in 2006 and he wanted to find a way to help others. During that time he says God told him what to do and eventually it became the motto for Mercy Chefs.

“He heard God specifically say, ‘Just go feed people.’ And that’s what we’re doing,” Caton said.

Giving people that hot meal can bring comfort during some of their darkest times.

Learn more about Mercy Chefs and how to donate on their website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.