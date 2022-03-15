Panama City Beach businesses see boom from Spring Break traffic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Loud music, and lots of laughter, signaling Spring Break is in full swing in Panama City Beach.

“Definitely enjoy it. We welcome everybody. Especially our staff, it’s a nice change from the off-season,” Pompano Joe’s Seafood House assistant manager Reyna Mendez said.

From off-season, to two weeks into the Spring Break season, business is booming.

“It’s been super busy, but we’re glad to see all of the people and keeping up with the tourists and locals,” Coastal Casuals sales associate Madison Tarter said.

And tourists and locals alike want to be at the world’s most beautiful beaches this March.

Business workers tell us traffic flow compares to about the same as this time last year, bringing in tourists of all ages from all over the country.

Pier Park business workers tell us they’re seeing a mixture of spring breakers.

“It seems like all the college students are coming down in groups, which is awesome to see that friendly connection they have. But, Panama City Beach did a great job of kind of toning things down for us over here, so the amount of families has increased as well,” The Back Porch Seafood And Oyster House assistant manager Steven Myrsck said.

But no matter your age, there’s something for everyone.

“Business has been up and it’s been great. Definitely love that everyone is able to come down,” said Mendez.

With 14 days down and two and a half weeks to go, business is looking up.

“We expect to see a little bit more people come down over the next few weeks as the weather gets warmer, but everything is meeting expectations so far,” said Myrsck.

Expectations that businesses hope to meet this spring break season.

Visit Panama City Beach officials said they don’t have an exact number of just how many people have come through or how much money has been brought into the destination these past two weeks, but they expect to have those numbers in April. Until then, they offer a statement on Spring Break in the destination:

“Spring is the perfect time to travel to Panama City Beach. It’s the season that kicks-off the busiest time of the year for Panama City Beach. The weather is great and the events are endless. The destination partners with Southern Living to host the culinary event of the year, UNwineD, March 18-19 where locals and visitors alike can enjoy craft beer, wine, spirits, and cuisine from renowned chefs and local eateries.

Our expansive beaches combined with the visitor experiences that make up our brand - Real. Fun. Beach - to life, we benefited from the changing travel patterns that resulted from the pandemic. 2021 was a record-breaking year for Panama City Beach. TDT numbers for March 2021 were up 187.8% over 2020 and 40.7% pre-pandemic levels.

With the loyalty our visitors have for Panama City Beach and our targeted, flexible marketing efforts, we are expecting another exceptional year!

In addition to our spring event lineup the destination offers amazing dining and attractions that are perfect for all ages. We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Panama City Beach this spring to make memories that will last a lifetime at the Real. Fun. Beach.”

