Panama City Quality of Life challenges you to a game of Bingo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Up for a game of Bingo? Panama City Quality of Life is challenging you to complete a bingo board featuring several popular and lesser-known locations around the city.

The board includes challenges like creating a TikTok video, taking a selfie in front of one of Panama City’s many murals, taking a class at the Panama City Center for the Arts, or swinging at Oakland Terrace Park and Adams Park.

If you complete a row or column, turn in the bingo card to City Hall and win some special prizes.

“If you win at Bingo you also win a shirt and a water bottle and they are a special edition so they aren’t our normal shirts that we have that go out to the public. These are really special edition, exciting versions of our shirt and water bottle,” Sean DePalma, the Director of the Panama City Quality of Life, said.

The Quality of Life Bingo challenge runs until enough boards are completed and all prizes are claimed.

