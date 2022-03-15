Advertisement

Paul Brent art studio opening in Downtown Panama City

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The past three years have been tough for local artist Paul Brent.

Hurricane Michael damaged his original art studio, a structure fire destroyed the re-built studio, but an exciting weekend is ahead for Paul.

On March 19th, his brand new studio will be opening in Downtown Panama City located at 519 Grace Avenue across the street from City Hall. Stop by the studio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to check out Paul’s new art.

To hear more from Paul, check out the segment attached above.

