Search continues in Freeport for missing elderly man

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search for a missing elderly man continues into its second day.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report that Charlie Bishop, 80, was missing Monday. Investigators say the last time anyone heard from Bishop was Sunday evening.

Deputies say Monday, Walton County Correctional Institution and Okaloosa Correctional Institution K9 Teams searched the area of Aman Road in Freeport, where Bishop lives. They say they also performed a grid search after using the dogs as well.

Walton County law enforcement searches area of Aman Road in Freeport where missing man Charlie Bishop lives. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

We’re told the house was searched multiple times, including backrooms and sheds around the property. Drones were also used during the day and night to search. Investigators say the area was checked for cameras and one was found on the property but had not recorded any movement since May 2021.

Tuesday, Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue and Red Mountain Search Dog Association were deployed from Birmingham, Alabama, and are searching the area now.

Investigators tell us Bishop left his phone at home and does not have a vehicle. They say his dog is also missing from the home. Investigators reached out to the Animal Services Department to see if Bishop’s dog was turned in, but it has not been found.

They also have reached out to area hospitals from Fort Walton Beach to Panama City to see if anyone matching Bishop’s description had been brought in.

If you see Bishop, call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.