St. Patrick’s Day block party

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your green gear and get ready for a celebration. St. Patrick’s Day is this Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Anytime Fitness, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, and others in Callaway, are putting on a block party that is free to the public. They will have a workout area with exercises being put on by Anytime Fitness coaches. Then they will have food provided by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s including an eating contest. The contest is $25 to enter and will consist of a five pound plate of corned beef and cabbage.

The winner will be determined by who eats the most in eight minutes.

The fun begins at 5:00 p.m. Thursday night.

