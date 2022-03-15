Advertisement

State legislature votes for millions of dollars to come to Bay County

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local lawmakers have returned to Bay County from their 60-day state legislative session. Tuesday, they held a news conference to discuss how to spend millions of dollars the area is expected to get from the state funding bill.

According to Bay County officials, more than $21,000,000 in appropriation funds for the county is sitting on the governor’s desk waiting to be signed.

“For years everything that we saw at the state went south, we have been tilting the table a little bit closer to northwest Florida each year but this year we just tore it up,” State Senator George Gainer said.

On Tuesday, it was also announced that a portion of these funds would go towards an expansion at the Bay County Jail for the Substance Abuse Program.

”A legislative appropriation for $1,500,000 was approved by the senate and the house and is on the governor’s desk to build a hundred-bed drug treatment dorm at the jail. That will allow us to expand the program from about the 40 or 50 that we have in it now and really double that,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Sheriff Ford also said this should also help them with jail capacity issues.

“We currently have 100 inmates over in Walton County. We hope that this will help alleviate that situation and help us bring them home,” Sheriff Ford said. “But more importantly to provide those treatment resources so we do not continue to have repeat customers.”

In addition, funds will go towards the Bay County Water Treatment Facility and a Bay County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Maintenance Facility, and more. The list goes on.

“Our roads have been affected, our infrastructure has been affected, all due to Hurricane Michael, and obviously we are seeing an increase in growth in our community,” State Representative Jay Trumbull said. “I think these much-needed resources are going to go a very long way.”

Bay County is also not the only one on the list for appropriation funds.

“The money appropriated in this year’s fiscal year 2022 Appropriation Act was for much-needed projects for Bay County, City of Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Lynn Haven. Also included is money for Gulf Coast State College and Tom P. Haney Technical College,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Bay County officials say that between all municipalities around $54,000,000 will be coming into the area.

Senator Gainer said he expects the governor to sign the bill and does not expect to lose anything that was passed in the legislature.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes...
Man facing misdemeanor charges in connection with Adkins Avenue Fire
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Walton County spring break regulations
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County

Latest News

Basketball Tournament Money
Basketball Tournament Money
Never Drive Impaired
Never Drive Impaired
We're now 15 days into this Spring Break season and officials say impaired driving is less of...
“Never Drive Impaired” campaign aims to educate drivers over Spring Break
The Optimist Club (back row) presented the five checks to local high school boys' basketball...
Optimist Club donates money to local high school basketball
Meals on Wheels
Bay County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers