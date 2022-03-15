State legislature votes for millions of dollars to come to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local lawmakers have returned to Bay County from their 60-day state legislative session. Tuesday, they held a news conference to discuss how to spend millions of dollars the area is expected to get from the state funding bill.

According to Bay County officials, more than $21,000,000 in appropriation funds for the county is sitting on the governor’s desk waiting to be signed.

“For years everything that we saw at the state went south, we have been tilting the table a little bit closer to northwest Florida each year but this year we just tore it up,” State Senator George Gainer said.

On Tuesday, it was also announced that a portion of these funds would go towards an expansion at the Bay County Jail for the Substance Abuse Program.

”A legislative appropriation for $1,500,000 was approved by the senate and the house and is on the governor’s desk to build a hundred-bed drug treatment dorm at the jail. That will allow us to expand the program from about the 40 or 50 that we have in it now and really double that,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Sheriff Ford also said this should also help them with jail capacity issues.

“We currently have 100 inmates over in Walton County. We hope that this will help alleviate that situation and help us bring them home,” Sheriff Ford said. “But more importantly to provide those treatment resources so we do not continue to have repeat customers.”

In addition, funds will go towards the Bay County Water Treatment Facility and a Bay County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Maintenance Facility, and more. The list goes on.

“Our roads have been affected, our infrastructure has been affected, all due to Hurricane Michael, and obviously we are seeing an increase in growth in our community,” State Representative Jay Trumbull said. “I think these much-needed resources are going to go a very long way.”

Bay County is also not the only one on the list for appropriation funds.

“The money appropriated in this year’s fiscal year 2022 Appropriation Act was for much-needed projects for Bay County, City of Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Lynn Haven. Also included is money for Gulf Coast State College and Tom P. Haney Technical College,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Bay County officials say that between all municipalities around $54,000,000 will be coming into the area.

Senator Gainer said he expects the governor to sign the bill and does not expect to lose anything that was passed in the legislature.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.