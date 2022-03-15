Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Two students stopped a school bus after the driver collapsed at the wheel. (Source: WGME/Topsham Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A group of Maine middle and high school students grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition.

The students were able to steer the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the students for their quick, “deliberate action to save lives.”

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)

The Portland Press Herald reports the bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel.

They were able to steer the bus off the road and apply the brakes, stopping the vehicle on an embankment before calling 911 and flagging down traffic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a...
Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting
Neil Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Bicyclist running stop sign leads to drug trafficking charges
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Baby abandoned in field found alive
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

An investigation claims that a Black Sea palace belongs to Vladimir Putin.
Report suggests oligarchs corruptly enriching Putin
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Pete Davidson won’t make space flight
Smoke from missile strikes seen in Lviv, Ukraine