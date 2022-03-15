SWFD Beach Safety looks to hire more lifeguards

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last spring, more than 1.3 million people made their way to South Walton, and that was just from March through May.

Now with crowds filling the beaches once again, the South Walton Fire District is looking to bring in more lifeguards to help look out for everyone.

On Monday, Santa Rosa Beach was filled with turquoise waters, sugar-white sands, and a whole lot of spring breakers.

“It’s definitely a busy week,” Beach Safety Officer Michael Meece said.

But this week is only the beginning.

“While it’s spring break season right now, that means the summer season,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said.

In South Walton, that means the crowds won’t be clearing out anytime soon. That’s why Beach Safety is looking to bring in more lifeguards.

“It takes 26 miles of beach to protect all of South Walton,” McClintock said. “That means a lot of lifeguard towers and they need somebody in that tower seven days a week.”

Meece is one of about 40 lifeguards on staff.

“I just moved down here about two and a half years ago and did not think this lifeguarding gig would be for me and I fell in love with it,” Meece said.

Part-time lifeguards are paid $18/hour.

But it isn’t the paycheck that convinced Meece this was the job for him.

“I’m on the beach every day and you get paid to workout,” Meece said. “You get to educate individuals and go and meet new people from different states.”

The district is hoping to find at least 30 more people willing to dive in. There is no experience necessary.

“We will take somebody from zero to hero,” McClintock said. “So they don’t have to be in the best shape of their life.”

They’re also looking to fill seven full-time positions.

“So that means work 365 days a year with health, dental, vision, life insurance, as well as a retirement plan,” McClintock said.

Meece said you can never have too many people ready for duty, ready for a good kickoff, and ready to save a life.

You can apply at https://www.swfd.org/contact-us/careers.

