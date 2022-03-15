Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active start to radar this morning with some light scattered showers or sprinkles trying to move in early on. However, showers and even some rumbles of thunder will become more likely by mid to late morning across NWFL and last into the afternoon. So, even though it may not be raining for early morning commuters, don’t leave the rain gear behind. Be sure to keep the umbrellas around for the midday and afternoon commutes.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool out the door early on. We’re getting the day started in the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds stream in from the west. A light waterproof jacket wouldn’t be a bad choice, especially if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly. Highs today still manage to warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon. But with a lack of sunshine, and rainy conditions into the midday and afternoon, a light outer layer would do you well.

Rain should encompass most of the panhandle by 11am and last fairly steadily through 4 or 5pm before we see showers ending from west to east through the late day commute. We’ll expect to see about a half inch to an inch of rain, unless you can manage to get a thunderstorm overhead which could pop totals over an inch.

There’s only a small chance for thunderstorms over the Panhandle today. Most of the strong storms developing off this passing cold front to the west will weaken some as they move in across NWFL.

The rain chances wrap up overnight as this cold front and associated area of low pressure slide further to our northeast into Georgia tonight. However, a small stray and light sprinkle or shower could still wrap around the back side of this area of low pressure into Wednesday. Its a less than 10% chance you catch that during your Wednesday. For most, skies will be turning sunny throughout the day tomorrow.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with rain becoming likely by mid to late morning and lasting through the afternoon. Highs today only reach the upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has skies turning sunny by the afternoon tomorrow and lasting through St.Patrick’s Day on Thursday.

