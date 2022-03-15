Advertisement

WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall "had severe health complications...
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications during surgery” over the weekend repairing it.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT
(Gray News) - WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE confirmed on Twitter.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE tweeted. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.”

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications during surgery” over the weekend repairing it.

Hall began his wrestling career in 1984 and joined the WWE in 1992 as the character Razor Ramon.

He was a four-time Intercontinental Champion and had notable rivals in Kevin Nash, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Hall, Nash and Hulk Hogan founded the New World Order, “revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the “Monday Night Wars.””

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash said on Instagram.

“See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you,” he said.

