Bay A.D. talks about starting search for new football head coach

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks at Bay High School are going about finding a replacement for their departed head football coach Keith Bland. Coach Bland announcing his resignation Friday, he’s taking the principal’s job at Dothan High School. Bay A.D. Mike Grady telling me Tuesday he’s in the process of putting together a search committee that will include community members, boosters and even members of the football team. Along with himself and other administrators. Grady says they’re already receiving applications, adding they know the Bay job is one that a lot of candidates will seek to get. He told me they don’t have any requirements in terms of achievements, saying they want a qualified coach who fits the Bay community and culture. The start of spring practice is set for the end of april, coach Grady says they hope and expect to have a new coach in place by then, though he can’t say that will happen for sure.

