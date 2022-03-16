Advertisement

Bay County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a tough time for many since the pandemic - especially for the elderly.

That’s why the Bay County Council on Aging continues to work non-stop to make sure they’re taken care of properly.

“Our volunteers help us accomplish what we’re here for and our mission is to allow senior adults to stay in their home, age in place, and remain independent as long as it’s healthy for them and safe for them,” said Andrea Marsh, Chief Operating Officer for Bay County Council on Aging.

Volunteers with the agency’s Meals on Wheels program delivers food to more than 200 people a month. They make deliveries five times a week Monday through Friday, but the agency needs more people readily available.

“A big need for volunteers is for our Meals on Wheels program,” Marsh said. “We serve Meals on Wheels for all of Bay County and because we have community support through volunteers, we are able to serve anybody who has that need and we don’t have a waiting list for our Meals on Wheels program.”

Ed Deluzain, the President of the Board of Directors, is one of those serving.

“I have made friends,” Deluzain said. “I have felt a sense of purpose, and a sense that I’m giving back to the community in some way.”

He’s been helping out with the Meals on Wheels program for 19 years.

“When I first started I was in my late fifties and I looked upon them like my parents,” said Deluzain. “Now I look at them as my equals, my age mates.”

The Council on Aging isn’t just looking for volunteers for Meals on Wheels, though.

“Some take them to the doctor, do doctor’s visits for them if they don’t have transportation,” Marsh said. “They can provide shopping assistance for them and go to the grocery store for them.”

Those interested in volunteering for the Council on Aging can call the agency directly at 850-769-3468.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes...
Man facing misdemeanor charges in connection with Adkins Avenue Fire
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Walton County spring break regulations
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County

Latest News

Basketball Tournament Money
Basketball Tournament Money
Never Drive Impaired
Never Drive Impaired
We're now 15 days into this Spring Break season and officials say impaired driving is less of...
“Never Drive Impaired” campaign aims to educate drivers over Spring Break
The Optimist Club (back row) presented the five checks to local high school boys' basketball...
Optimist Club donates money to local high school basketball