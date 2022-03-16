Bay County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a tough time for many since the pandemic - especially for the elderly.

That’s why the Bay County Council on Aging continues to work non-stop to make sure they’re taken care of properly.

“Our volunteers help us accomplish what we’re here for and our mission is to allow senior adults to stay in their home, age in place, and remain independent as long as it’s healthy for them and safe for them,” said Andrea Marsh, Chief Operating Officer for Bay County Council on Aging.

Volunteers with the agency’s Meals on Wheels program delivers food to more than 200 people a month. They make deliveries five times a week Monday through Friday, but the agency needs more people readily available.

“A big need for volunteers is for our Meals on Wheels program,” Marsh said. “We serve Meals on Wheels for all of Bay County and because we have community support through volunteers, we are able to serve anybody who has that need and we don’t have a waiting list for our Meals on Wheels program.”

Ed Deluzain, the President of the Board of Directors, is one of those serving.

“I have made friends,” Deluzain said. “I have felt a sense of purpose, and a sense that I’m giving back to the community in some way.”

He’s been helping out with the Meals on Wheels program for 19 years.

“When I first started I was in my late fifties and I looked upon them like my parents,” said Deluzain. “Now I look at them as my equals, my age mates.”

The Council on Aging isn’t just looking for volunteers for Meals on Wheels, though.

“Some take them to the doctor, do doctor’s visits for them if they don’t have transportation,” Marsh said. “They can provide shopping assistance for them and go to the grocery store for them.”

Those interested in volunteering for the Council on Aging can call the agency directly at 850-769-3468.

