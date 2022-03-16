Advertisement

6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Nine people were killed, including six University of the Southwest students and the golf coach, in a crash in Texas involving the team’s van, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Two other students were in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ford Transit van carrying the men’s and women’s golf team collided with a Dodge 2500 truck. Public safety officials said the truck was traveling southbound when it moved into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the van, KOSA reported.

Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the victims.

A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a...
A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a Dodge 2500 truck. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams was returning from a tournament Tuesday at Midland College in Texas.

