PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coffee and conversations commenced at Thursday morning’s Cops and Coffee in downtown St. Andrews.

Officers from the Panama City Police Department and citizens of the historic Panama City area met at Alice’s on Bayview.

Several topics were discussed such as the local noise ordinance, traffic concerns, and how to contact the police department in non-emergency situations.

The meeting was open to all Panama City residents and businesses and officers were happy with the turnout.

“A lot of people’s concerns are the same as others so when we do events like this, somebody might bring up an issue others are concerned about but nervous to bring it up,” Sgt. Joseph Record said

The next Panama City Cops and Coffee meeting is scheduled for March 30th at the A.D. Harris Learning Village starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.