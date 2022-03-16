Emily Pitts is this week’s Walborky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley senior shortstop Emily Pitts doesn’t know much about free time, but she does know how to handle business on and off the field. This Dolphin is the President of Diamond Girls, a member of Pep Club, BETA Club, and Key Club, has been taking dual enrollment classes since her sophomore year and maintains a 3.9 GPA.

“I mean, not only in high school, but once you get to college, that reflects once you get there and it’s important to have a good background to keep you stable throughout the years.” Emily told me, knowing her high school resume is preparing her for the future. “Pushing through, especially during the season, you have a really busy schedule and throughout college, you’re going to keep having that busy schedule. But you’re going to have classes on top of your extracurricular activities, so it’s nice to be used to that busy schedule, it’s a smooth transition.” Emily’s softball head coach is Katie Lopes, who tells us Emily is stepping up as a leader.

“She has big shoes to fill. We lost some kids last year, but she is stepping in and doing a really good job. She’s being vocal. She’s leading by example. She’s doing all of the things that we expected her to do.” Coach Lopes is hoping to see Emily around in the future. “I can see her working. Maybe, hopefully, coming back one day and maybe helping assistant coach and going on from there. I know she’s going to do great things in life.”

