Erika Newell wins Everything for Sweden game show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Everything for Sweden, also known as Allt för Sverige, is different than the typical American game show.

Instead of high drama for a big prize, the show wants to connect Americans with Swedish ancestry back to their roots. The game show consists of different carnival-like competitions in each round.

You don’t have to win each round, but you can’t come in last place. Otherwise, you will be sent home. Depending on how far you make it through these challenges, the process can be two to six weeks.

The further you advance in the show, the closer you are to finding out your history.

“If you win, then the grand prize is you get a reunion with everybody they found in Sweden,” Erika Newell, a contestant on Everything for Sweden, said.

And Erika did just that, by winning the final challenge.

Her favorite part? She was able to share it with her family.

“I’m just really happy, I got to bring my family home to my mother,” Newell said.

Erika is now able to trace her mother’s side of the family, something they could not before.

She and her mother now have more family to call their own.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.