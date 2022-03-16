Advertisement

At home jewelry with The L.H. Bead Gallery

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jewelry is a centerpiece to any outfit and making it at home can be a lot of fun.

Whether you are using beads, pearls, stones, etc. there many ways you can design and customize pieces.

Lisa Hanna is the owner of the L.H. Bead Gallery. She opened up shop years ago designing pieces for people to enjoy. The L.H. Bead Gallery has classes every week for people to stop by and learn how to make and put together their own jewelry.

Visit their website to learn more about the classes and designs they offer.

