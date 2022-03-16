Local Ukrainian reacts to war and the country’s plea for help.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After almost a month of the war in Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning asking for help.

“In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more,” President Zelensky said.

President Joe Biden responded by sending $800 million of military assistance.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” President Biden said.

Here in Bay County, Nataliya Shanina, a Ukrainian native is trying to stay strong but some days are harder than others.

“I’m really trying not to cry. Sometimes I really want to hide in the corner and do it because it’s really hard,” Shanina said.

In all of the darkness, there is light. Her sister was able to make it out of Ukraine, despite the difficult journey.

“They had a car accident. That car accident on the way out because of the frozen road. But she’s okay, right now one of the friends providing the place to stay and she’s safe now,” Shanina said.

While Shanina’s sister is safe, her parents did decide to stay back in Odesa, Ukraine. Right now they are preparing for if they will lose their water or power supply.

“They’re older, they have health issues, and, they just don’t want to go. I was so exhausted last week trying to figure out a way to help them. And then I can’t, I cannot find anything,” Shanina said.

Shanina said while they do need help overseas, she is grateful for the support the local community has shown her and her family members.

“I had help. I mean, money from people who don’t even know me, they just know that I’m from Ukraine. I was able to send it to my family to provide them with the food and other stuff, the necessities, like medical supplies,” Shanina said.

The hope that keeps Shanina going is the daily phone calls from her family and friends.

