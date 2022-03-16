Advertisement

Man convicted of DeFuniak Springs murder sentenced

Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies. (June 2021)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a woman in DeFuniak Springs last year will spend the next few decades in prison.

Tuesday, Brian Laird was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second degree murder with a firearm and 15 years concurrently for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

In June 2021, Laird shot a 28-year-old mother of three. She was shot once in the head and once in the back. Witnesses at the scene said they heard the woman and Laird arguing and saw him leave the scene. Laird is the father of the victim’s children. The shooting happened in DeFuniak Springs.

A few days later, Laird was arrested in Geneva County, Alabama.

