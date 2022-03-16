Advertisement

“Never Drive Impaired” campaign aims to educate drivers over Spring Break

By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reports there were more than 440 alcohol-related crashes in March of 2021 with 43 of them being fatal, a 26% increase in total crashes from 2020.

In March 2021 locally, FHP responded to 19 DUI-related crashes. We’re now 15 days into this Spring Break season and officials say things are going better so far.

As more cars are rolling in for Spring Break this month, more law enforcement is rolling out to patrol.

“So Spring Break has been busy. A lot of college students in town. I think a lot of families as well, but so far it’s been manageable,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

For those people over 21, other problems are rolling out.

“So far 15 days in, we’ve had four crashes that have involved a DUI arrest,” Florida Highway Patrol Troop A Lieutenant Jason King said.

But not as bad as the first 15 days of March 2021.

“We had a total of 13 DUI arrests, nine of which involved a crash. So, we had nine DUI traffic crashes,” said King.

And it’s not just alcohol that can lead to impaired driving.

“Drugs are also an issue. Even impairment by marijuana can be an issue. Impairment by prescription drugs,” said Ford.

Law enforcement officials credit the “Never Drive Impaired” campaign to these lowered numbers.

“Through social media and education, as well as enforcement, we think that’s starting to make a little bit of an impact in reducing crashes and reducing DUI arrests,” said King.

Officials want to educate people that if you get behind the wheel impaired, you become a hazard on the roadway.

It’s a struggle to actually drive. You don’t realize it when you’re impaired, but it really causes you to kind of morph your perception when you’re driving and you’re creating a hazard,” said King. “You could be going fast, slow, breaking, swerving across, or drifting across lines and you don’t realize you’re doing it.”

And if you do this, officials say you will get a DUI.

“A DUI is bad. There’s criminal consequences, there’s financial consequences,” said Ford.

But officials say the real danger lies elsewhere.

“The real danger is that you kill or hurt somebody else, or alter your life forever by doing that, or by yourself being hurt or killed and we see it. All the time,” said Ford.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other area agencies to form a DUI task force to create a safer Spring Break season and rest of the year for the area.

