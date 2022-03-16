Optimist Club donates money to local high school basketball

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County schools are now reaping the benefits of the recent Milton H. Johnson Basketball Tournament, which was put on at Chipola by the Marianna Optimist Club.

At the tournament back in December, teams from various counties gathered at Chipola for a Christmas-time basketball tournament.

At Tuesday’s Jackson County School Board meeting, the Optimist Club presented $2,500 checks to the five local high school boys’ basketball teams: Marianna, Malone, Graceville, Cottondale, and Sneads.

Officials say all of that money came from admission fees for the tournament and various sponsors.

“The Optimist Club wanted to have a signature event and we felt very comfortable with putting on the old Christmas tournament and it just went hand in hand with what Jackson County is all about, good basketball and we’re about youth and we want to give back to our community and our youth will be the beneficiary of it,” Optimist Club Treasurer and School Board member Chris Johnson said.

Officials say they hope to continue putting on this tournament in the future and expand their giving to other sports.

