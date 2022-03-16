Advertisement

This week’s 850Strong Student is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No matter your age there is always an opportunity to be an outstanding student! This week’s 850Strong Student exemplifies exactly that.

Sophia Walker, a 1st grader at Lynn Haven Elementary, is this week’s award winner.

Her teacher, Mrs. Angel Bell, says Sophia comes to school every day willing to do her best, she works hard to master every lesson, and cares so much about her classmates.

Sophia says her favorite part of school is enjoying time outside with her class.

“That I can play with them at recess, we play games like tag,” Sophia said.

Back in the classroom, Mrs. Bell says Sophia’s caring heart is what makes her more than deserving of this award.

“If someone is feeling low, she does everything in her power to bring them up,” said Mrs. Bell. “She really supports our whole class. That to me is 850Strong, that’s the student that sets the example for everyone else.”

To nominate an outstanding student in the community, click here.

