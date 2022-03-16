Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After another round of heavy rain on Tuesday we will see the sun return on Wednesday over Northwest Florida. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Watch out for some fog Wednesday morning. During the day on Wednesday the sun will return w/highs in the low to mid 70s. The sun remains for St. Patrick’s Day, but expect another round of storms and possibly severe weather on Friday as another cold front approaches. So far, the weekend ahead looks sunny and nice w/highs in the 70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

