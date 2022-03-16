Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The rain moves out and the sun returns
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After another round of heavy rain on Tuesday we will see the sun return on Wednesday over Northwest Florida. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Watch out for some fog Wednesday morning. During the day on Wednesday the sun will return w/highs in the low to mid 70s. The sun remains for St. Patrick’s Day, but expect another round of storms and possibly severe weather on Friday as another cold front approaches. So far, the weekend ahead looks sunny and nice w/highs in the 70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes...
Man facing misdemeanor charges in connection with Adkins Avenue Fire
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Walton County spring break regulations
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County

Latest News

Rain chances will decrease tonight w/sun returning Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels breaks down our weather pattern for the next few days.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain returns to the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain returns to the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast