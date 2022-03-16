Walton County man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to prison

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man convicted of attempted murder was back in front of a judge to find out his fate.

Tuesday, Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison for attempted first degree murder with a weapon. He was also sentenced to life in prison for burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, 15 years for shooting at, into, or within a building, ten years for burglary of a dwelling while armed, and five years for each of the five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. All sentences will run consecutively.

In April 2019, McDonald approached a woman and two minors and demanded the woman leave in his vehicle with him. The victims drove to a family friend’s home. McDonald followed them. Once there, he shot one victim and fired at least eight shots into the home, which had people inside.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Walton Correctional Institution K9 Tracking Team responded to the scene. They found McDonald hiding in a hunting blind about two miles from where he left his vehicle. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement forensically linked the casings and bullets in the home to a gun found in the woods near where McDonald was found.

In December 2021, a jury found McDonald guilty of all charges.

