Advertisement

Walton County man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to prison

Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison.
Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man convicted of attempted murder was back in front of a judge to find out his fate.

Tuesday, Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison for attempted first degree murder with a weapon. He was also sentenced to life in prison for burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, 15 years for shooting at, into, or within a building, ten years for burglary of a dwelling while armed, and five years for each of the five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. All sentences will run consecutively.

In April 2019, McDonald approached a woman and two minors and demanded the woman leave in his vehicle with him. The victims drove to a family friend’s home. McDonald followed them. Once there, he shot one victim and fired at least eight shots into the home, which had people inside.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Walton Correctional Institution K9 Tracking Team responded to the scene. They found McDonald hiding in a hunting blind about two miles from where he left his vehicle. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement forensically linked the casings and bullets in the home to a gun found in the woods near where McDonald was found.

In December 2021, a jury found McDonald guilty of all charges.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
Kristina and Robert Sullivan are facing charges after they allegedly prepared and allowed...
Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A Good Samaritan working at a local shop found the diamond while vacuuming, and was able to...
Local woman finds missing diamond from her wedding ring

Latest News

Quite weather continues through St. Patrick's Day.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Quite weather continues through St. Patrick's Day.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wildlife experts said animals such as white-tailed deer, black bears, wild hogs, and even...
What happens to wildlife during wildfires?
Local Ukrainian reacts to war and the country’s plea for help.
Local Ukrainian reacts to war and the country’s plea for help
Trooper David 'Shack' Cox has been with the Florida Highway Patrol for 16 years.
Trooper of the Year: David ‘Shack’ Cox