Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet morning on satellite and radar for most with just a few sprinkles near the Tri-State. Otherwise, fog may be an issue for some getting going early on this morning. It’ll be patchy and dense in spots for the morning drive.

We’ll get the morning started around 60 degrees, and with the dampness of the air, you may want to reach for the light jacket early on today. The anticipation of fog before 9am will keep temperatures hovering around 60 for much of the morning drive. As the fog lifts out we’ll see it disperse into a bit of cloud cover through the morning but generally turning sunny into the midday and afternoon. Temperatures will respond warming nicely into the low 70s this afternoon.

The area of low pressure and cold front, that brought about yesterday’s sloppy weather, is still around the Southeast. It’ll slowly pass through Alabama and Georgia to our north today and with lift and plenty of moisture around the low it’s not impossible to create a stray shower or two today. At a 10% chance you’d be unlucky to catch it.

However, I do think one or two will pop up around I-10 and the Tri-State this afternoon. The low continues to slide out tonight and we’ll fall in between systems for St. Patrick’s Day. That’s a perfect spot for mostly sunny and 70s returning to the forecast.

Rain returns on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog and clouds in the early morning give way to skies turning mostly sunny by lunch and into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a perfect spring day for St. Patrick’s Day after a bit of fog in the morning with mostly sunny skies and 70s returning during the day.

