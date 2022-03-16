Advertisement

Wyoming app lets residents claim roadkill

In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.
In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.(Wyoming Game & Fish Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Collecting roadkill? In Wyoming, there’s an app for that.

Last year, the state passed a law allowing residents to pick up dead animals from the roadways.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 511 app now helps confirm the animal was not killed illegally by entering the species and location where it was found.

There are some restrictions to collecting roadkill.

Certain interstates are not safe to stop and collect roadkill, no one can collect roadkill at night, and you can’t take home grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep or some birds.

You also have to take the entire carcass with you, not just the head of a deer or the prime cuts of meat.

Anyone wanting to collect roadkill must also gain permission from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, which can be done through the app.

The app is available on Android and Apple devices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a...
Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting
Neil Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Bicyclist running stop sign leads to drug trafficking charges
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Baby abandoned in field found alive
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

An investigation claims that a Black Sea palace belongs to Vladimir Putin.
Report suggests oligarchs corruptly enriching Putin
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Pete Davidson won’t make space flight
Smoke from missile strikes seen in Lviv, Ukraine