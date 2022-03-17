Advertisement

Armed robber sentenced to 20 years in prison

Mark Salmon was sentenced to prison for 20 years for robbery with a firearm and attempted...
Mark Salmon was sentenced to prison for 20 years for robbery with a firearm and attempted manslaughter.(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted of robbery with a firearm and attempted manslaughter will spend 20 years in prison.

Mark Salmon, 22, was found guilty by a jury in January. He was one of three men arrested in connection with the crime in February 2020.

Salmon was sentenced to 20 years in prison under Florida’s 10-20-Life law, with the first 10 years being served day-for-day.

Springfield Police say in February 2020, they found two victims at the scene, one with a gunshot wound to the head and the other with blunt force trauma to the face. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Salmon and two other men were arrested in connection with the case. Salmon is the first one to go on trial.

