Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break

By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it’s against the law to drink alcohol on the sandy beach.

Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said officers are out making contacts every day. He said there are a lot of people testing the police’s ability to identify them on the beach. Roughly 127 people have been arrested or cited for drinking on the beach. Talamantez said the vast majority are given a “notice to appear” in court. He adds it’s also a combination of tourists and locals breaking the law.

“Enjoy our town. Have fun. Be safe more than anything. We are here as an ambassador to the city. We are here to ensure that you have good memories and not a horrible incident occurring why you’re on vacation. Leave with good memories, not a criminal record,” said Talamantez.

With two weeks left in the Spring Break season, Talamantez said they want people to continue to be safe, but obey the laws.

