Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revitalizes dive unit

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For Jackson County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Billy Dozier, being in the water is nothing new.

“I started diving in the United States Marine Corps back in 1991. I did special operations for four years,” Dozier said.

After that, Dozier began his law enforcement career, which has now led him to be the Unit Coordinator for the new and improved Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Dive Unit.

With more than 23,000 acres of water in Jackson County, officials say it’s important for JCSO to be proficient in waterborne operations.

“We have a lot of outdoorsmen so it helps us close that gap and make contact with the community where they’re happy and assist them on things we weren’t able to do prior to now,” Dozier said.

That’s why the dive team recently had new tryouts and added six members to the unit. They also held their monthly training Thursday.

“We were working with the new members of the team and showing proficiency in loading and unloading vessels and the operation of vessels,” Dozier said.

Officials say now that the dive team is back up and running, they have more to offer to those who may need help.

“If you have any issues near the water, you call the Sheriff’s Office just like you would if it was on land,” Dozier said. “Now, we’re working on having people that can respond and actually go forward.”

They say they hope this will only keep the community safer. The Dive Unit will be able to respond to emergencies and crimes on the water, as well as recover evidence and bodies if necessary.

